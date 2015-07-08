Below are the Union County arrests for 05-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Walker, Darryl Van
Arrest Date 05/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Walker, Darryl Van (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2000-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/19/2022 01:52.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Clyburn, Johnny
Arrest Date 05/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Clyburn, Johnny (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 900-BLK Wade Rorie Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/19/2022 17:16.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Jackson, Kwame
Arrest Date 05/19/2022
Court Case 202203206
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 ( Dwlr Non Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Jackson, Kwame (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 ( Dwlr Non Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2022 03:02.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Clyburn, Pernell
Arrest Date 05/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Clyburn, Pernell (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 900-BLK Wade Rorie Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/19/2022 17:21.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Streater, Timothy Maurice
Arrest Date 05/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Streater, Timothy Maurice (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2022 06:15.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Smith, Shamara Deanna
Arrest Date 05/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Smith, Shamara Deanna (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2022 18:11.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C