Below are the Union County arrests for 05-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Walker, Darryl Van
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Walker, Darryl Van (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2000-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/19/2022 01:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Clyburn, Johnny
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Johnny (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 900-BLK Wade Rorie Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/19/2022 17:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Jackson, Kwame
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2022
|Court Case
|202203206
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 ( Dwlr Non Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Kwame (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 ( Dwlr Non Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2022 03:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Clyburn, Pernell
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Pernell (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 900-BLK Wade Rorie Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/19/2022 17:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Streater, Timothy Maurice
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Streater, Timothy Maurice (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2022 06:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Smith, Shamara Deanna
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Shamara Deanna (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2022 18:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C