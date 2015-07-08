Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-20-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STEVENSON, EDGAR MOORE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/25/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-20 04:43:00
|Court Case
|5902022216016
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, OPIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|161
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-20 13:33:00
|Court Case
|1002022083949
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ADAMS, ELIJAH MOHAMED
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-20 01:16:00
|Court Case
|5902022215524
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WATKINS, TATIANA EMONI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/20/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|136
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-20 03:49:00
|Court Case
|5902022216059
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|STEVENSON, GARY WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/24/1970
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-20 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022213587
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RAO, SHESHAGIRI PRAHALADA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/25/1969
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-20 00:01:00
|Court Case
|5902022216029
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00