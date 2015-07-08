Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THOMAS, MITCHELL ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/21/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-21 02:10:00
Court Case 5902022216200
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LARA, JUAN DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/7/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-21 10:20:00
Court Case 5902022216244
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MITCHELL, XAVIER ONEIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/12/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-21 15:56:00
Court Case 5902020201373
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HOLDING, ALEXANDRA VICTORIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/21/1994
Height 5.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-21 01:40:00
Court Case 5902022216203
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name MARTENEY, CHAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/16/1975
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-21 10:55:00
Court Case 5902022216241
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name PAYTON-SHERRILL, NISEAN ARMA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/29/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-21 16:55:00
Court Case 5902022215935
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 100000.00