Union County arrests for 05-21-2022.

Name Jacobs, Margaret Frankenfield
Arrest Date 05/21/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Prob Viol) (M),
Description Jacobs, Margaret Frankenfield (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (prob Viol) (M), at 1000-BLK Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/21/2022 02:01.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Orecchio, Marcelo
Arrest Date 05/21/2022
Court Case 202200490
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Orecchio, Marcelo (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 15600-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/21/2022 08:04.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Orecchio, Marcelo
Arrest Date 05/21/2022
Court Case 202200491
Charge Injury To Personal Property, M (M),
Description Orecchio, Marcelo (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property, M (M), at 15600-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/21/2022 08:04.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Garris, Quayshawn Osha
Arrest Date 05/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 100-BLK Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 5/21/2022 10:05.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, D

Name Mangum, Jennifer Leigh
Arrest Date 05/21/2022
Court Case 202203271
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny), M (M),
Description Mangum, Jennifer Leigh (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny), M (M), at 600-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2022 10:41.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Haitt, Deonte Dewayne
Arrest Date 05/21/2022
Court Case 202200426
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Haitt, Deonte Dewayne (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/21/2022 11:01.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M