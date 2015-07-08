Below are the Union County arrests for 05-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jacobs, Margaret Frankenfield
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Prob Viol) (M),
|Description
|Jacobs, Margaret Frankenfield (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (prob Viol) (M), at 1000-BLK Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/21/2022 02:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Orecchio, Marcelo
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2022
|Court Case
|202200490
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Orecchio, Marcelo (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 15600-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/21/2022 08:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Orecchio, Marcelo
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2022
|Court Case
|202200491
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property, M (M),
|Description
|Orecchio, Marcelo (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property, M (M), at 15600-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/21/2022 08:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 100-BLK Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 5/21/2022 10:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Mangum, Jennifer Leigh
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2022
|Court Case
|202203271
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Mangum, Jennifer Leigh (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny), M (M), at 600-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2022 10:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Haitt, Deonte Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2022
|Court Case
|202200426
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Haitt, Deonte Dewayne (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/21/2022 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M