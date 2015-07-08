Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-22-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MEJIA, JOSE MELVIN-RAMIREZ
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/12/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-22 01:14:00
|Court Case
|5902022216316
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PORTILLO, EDUARDO BANEGAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/21/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-22 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021213653
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|TATE, QUAYSHAWN DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-22 02:08:00
|Court Case
|5902022216321
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SANTOS-FLORES, MANUEL DEJESUS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/14/2006
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-22 03:49:00
|Court Case
|5902022216326
|Charge Description
|DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CALDWELL, WARDELL G
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/20/1966
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-22 03:01:00
|Court Case
|5902022216334
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CRAWFORD, SHAKA MAKEVALI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/28/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-22 06:28:00
|Court Case
|5902022216329
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount