Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-22-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name MEJIA, JOSE MELVIN-RAMIREZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/12/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-22 01:14:00
Court Case 5902022216316
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PORTILLO, EDUARDO BANEGAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/21/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-22 00:05:00
Court Case 5902021213653
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TATE, QUAYSHAWN DARNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-22 02:08:00
Court Case 5902022216321
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SANTOS-FLORES, MANUEL DEJESUS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/14/2006
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-22 03:49:00
Court Case 5902022216326
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, WARDELL G
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1966
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-22 03:01:00
Court Case 5902022216334
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CRAWFORD, SHAKA MAKEVALI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-22 06:28:00
Court Case 5902022216329
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount