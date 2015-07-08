Below are the Union County arrests for 05-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Barrett, Shereka Shunta L
Arrest Date 05/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Barrett, Shereka Shunta L (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1400-BLK Hickory Woods Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2022 02:29.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Collins, Donna Ray
Arrest Date 05/22/2022
Court Case 202203266
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Collins, Donna Ray (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 600-BLK John St/carr St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2022 02:54.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Mcbride, Kegan
Arrest Date 05/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mcbride, Kegan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1000-BLK Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 5/22/2022 09:59.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Ridley, Kirstie Lynn
Arrest Date 05/22/2022
Court Case 202200496
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Ridley, Kirstie Lynn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4200-BLK Scarlet St, Stallings, NC, on 5/22/2022 11:08.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, C N

Name Witt, Mark Jason
Arrest Date 05/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Witt, Mark Jason (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4200-BLK Scarlet St, Stallings, NC, on 5/22/2022 11:20.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Bennett, Rico Lamont
Arrest Date 05/22/2022
Court Case 202203292
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr Not Impaired) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwl Impaired, Exp Reg/Tag) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired, Exp Reg/Tag) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired) (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Impaired) (M), And 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwi, Drive Left Of Center) (M),
Description Bennett, Rico Lamont (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr Not Impaired) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwl Impaired, Exp Reg/tag) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired, Exp Reg/tag) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired) (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Impaired) (M), and 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwi, Drive Left Of Center) (M), at 600-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2022 11:52.
Arresting Officer Burton, B