Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-23-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name BRIDGES, GEORGE MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/30/1989
Height 6.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-23 03:13:00
Court Case 5902022216397
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MATEN, LAUREN PAIGE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/13/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-23 14:05:00
Court Case 5902022214593
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, JAMES EARL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/27/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-23 04:10:00
Court Case 5902022216400
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GLOVER, RAYMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 141
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-23 15:27:00
Court Case 4002021069143
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name COLLINS, IIMANE NIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/2/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-23 02:02:00
Court Case 5902022216407
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MADDOX, KYLAR JABONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/2002
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-23 15:12:00
Court Case 5902022216350
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount