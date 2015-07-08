Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BRIDGES, GEORGE MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/30/1989
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-23 03:13:00
|Court Case
|5902022216397
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MATEN, LAUREN PAIGE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/13/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-23 14:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022214593
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BROWN, JAMES EARL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/27/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-23 04:10:00
|Court Case
|5902022216400
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GLOVER, RAYMOND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|141
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-23 15:27:00
|Court Case
|4002021069143
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|COLLINS, IIMANE NIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-23 02:02:00
|Court Case
|5902022216407
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MADDOX, KYLAR JABONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/9/2002
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-23 15:12:00
|Court Case
|5902022216350
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount