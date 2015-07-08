Below are the Union County arrests for 05-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ivey, Travis Damian
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Ivey, Travis Damian (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1200-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2022 22:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2022
|Court Case
|202203336
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2022 23:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Hobbs, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2022
|Court Case
|202203337
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1100-BLK Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2022 23:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Hobbs, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2022
|Court Case
|202203338
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100-BLK Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2022 23:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Nieves, Raymond Louis
|Arrest Date
|05-23-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nieves, Raymond Louis (W /M/32) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, between 07:00, 5/22/2022 and 00:11, 5/23/2022. Reported: 00:11, 5/23/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Santiago, Mireya Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2022
|Court Case
|202203304
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Santiago, Mireya Sanchez (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 500-BLK Colony Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2022 02:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K