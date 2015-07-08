Below are the Union County arrests for 05-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ivey, Travis Damian
Arrest Date 05/23/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Ivey, Travis Damian (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1200-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2022 22:27.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Smith, Cody James
Arrest Date 05/23/2022
Court Case 202203336
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Smith, Cody James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2022 23:06.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Hobbs, David Allen
Arrest Date 05/23/2022
Court Case 202203337
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1100-BLK Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2022 23:37.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Hobbs, David Allen
Arrest Date 05/23/2022
Court Case 202203338
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100-BLK Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2022 23:44.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Nieves, Raymond Louis
Arrest Date 05-23-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Nieves, Raymond Louis (W /M/32) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, between 07:00, 5/22/2022 and 00:11, 5/23/2022. Reported: 00:11, 5/23/2022.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Santiago, Mireya Sanchez
Arrest Date 05/23/2022
Court Case 202203304
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Santiago, Mireya Sanchez (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 500-BLK Colony Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2022 02:33.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K