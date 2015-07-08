Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-24-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SPRINGS, WILLIAM MARION
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-24 01:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022216506
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LINDSAY, JONATHAN EVAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/8/2003
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-24 10:51:00
|Court Case
|5902022216521
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|STUCKEY, JESSE ERIC
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/24/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-24 14:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILSON, DAVID LAWRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/25/1956
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-24 14:25:00
|Court Case
|4802022051969
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BOONE, LES BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/8/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-24 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022216518
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|MAHMUD, KHALID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-24 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022216552
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|1500.00