Below are the Union County arrests for 05-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Planter, Bryant Lamont
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwi, Nol) (M),
|Description
|Planter, Bryant Lamont (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwi, Nol) (M), at Mecklenburg County, Mecklenburg, NC, on 5/24/2022 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Honeycutt, Richard
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Honeycutt, Richard (W /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 4900-BLK Beulah Church Rd, Weddington, NC, on 5/24/2022 16:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Hobbs, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2022 20:16.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Clark, Frankie Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2022
|Court Case
|202203339
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Clark, Frankie Lee (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2022 00:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Mathis, Mykala Shayne
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2022
|Court Case
|202203765
|Charge
|1) Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mathis, Mykala Shayne (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK Belmeade Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 5/24/2022 20:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Helms, Larry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2022
|Court Case
|202203341
|Charge
|Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F), at 600-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2022 01:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C