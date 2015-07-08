Below are the Union County arrests for 05-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Planter, Bryant Lamont
Arrest Date 05/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwi, Nol) (M),
Description Planter, Bryant Lamont (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwi, Nol) (M), at Mecklenburg County, Mecklenburg, NC, on 5/24/2022 16:40.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Honeycutt, Richard
Arrest Date 05/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Honeycutt, Richard (W /M/67) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 4900-BLK Beulah Church Rd, Weddington, NC, on 5/24/2022 16:58.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Hobbs, David Allen
Arrest Date 05/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2022 20:16.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Clark, Frankie Lee
Arrest Date 05/24/2022
Court Case 202203339
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Clark, Frankie Lee (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2022 00:02.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Mathis, Mykala Shayne
Arrest Date 05/24/2022
Court Case 202203765
Charge 1) Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mathis, Mykala Shayne (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK Belmeade Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 5/24/2022 20:25.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Helms, Larry Wayne
Arrest Date 05/24/2022
Court Case 202203341
Charge Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F),
Description Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F), at 600-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2022 01:04.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C