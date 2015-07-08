Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-25-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KING, BRANDON LADELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/12/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-25 06:19:00
|Court Case
|5902022215840
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PORTARO, ROGER ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/20/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-25 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022216181
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OWENS, JOHNNY LANE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/25/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-25 16:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, TIA BONAE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/27/1998
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-25 04:47:00
|Court Case
|5902022216646
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TOURAY, JANGO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-25 10:42:00
|Court Case
|5902020242136
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PREDOMO, MARIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/21/1964
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-25 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902022216690
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount