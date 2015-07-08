Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JENNINGS, ISAIAH MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/25/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-26 09:17:00
Court Case 5902022216737
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name SUAREZ, SHYHIEM QUMIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/2002
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-26 13:02:00
Court Case 5902021228023
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PANZA, DANIELLE ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/26/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-26 00:35:00
Court Case 5902022216743
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BARTELL, JAMES B
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/7/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-26 10:35:00
Court Case 5902021235505
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name GANTT, KERSTON LEYNOD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/31/2003
Height 5.11
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-26 12:27:00
Court Case 5902022216809
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name SCHIENE, JUSTIN CHARLES
Arrest Type
DOB 12/11/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-26 03:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount