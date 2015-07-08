Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JENNINGS, ISAIAH MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/25/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-26 09:17:00
|Court Case
|5902022216737
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|SUAREZ, SHYHIEM QUMIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/7/2002
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-26 13:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021228023
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PANZA, DANIELLE ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/26/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-26 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902022216743
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BARTELL, JAMES B
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/7/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-26 10:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021235505
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|GANTT, KERSTON LEYNOD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/2003
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|154
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-26 12:27:00
|Court Case
|5902022216809
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SCHIENE, JUSTIN CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/11/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-26 03:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount