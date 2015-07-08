Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Miller, Thomas Antoine
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Miller, Thomas Antoine (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2022 11:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Nguyen, Brian
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Nguyen, Brian (A /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 4800-BLK Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 5/26/2022 17:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Nguyen, Brian
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2022
|Court Case
|202203806
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Nguyen, Brian (A /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4800-BLK Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 5/26/2022 17:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Drake, Jordan Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2022
|Court Case
|202203683
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Drake, Jordan Lee (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2022 17:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Bond, Kendron Devail
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2022
|Court Case
|202203814
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Bond, Kendron Devail (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2022 17:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Wardell, Tyrell Montrez
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2022
|Court Case
|202203821
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Wardell, Tyrell Montrez (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2022 22:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K