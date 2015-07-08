Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Miller, Thomas Antoine
Arrest Date 05/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Miller, Thomas Antoine (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2022 11:40.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Nguyen, Brian
Arrest Date 05/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
Description Nguyen, Brian (A /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 4800-BLK Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 5/26/2022 17:01.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Nguyen, Brian
Arrest Date 05/26/2022
Court Case 202203806
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Nguyen, Brian (A /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4800-BLK Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 5/26/2022 17:01.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Drake, Jordan Lee
Arrest Date 05/26/2022
Court Case 202203683
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Drake, Jordan Lee (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2022 17:27.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Bond, Kendron Devail
Arrest Date 05/26/2022
Court Case 202203814
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Bond, Kendron Devail (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2022 17:50.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Wardell, Tyrell Montrez
Arrest Date 05/26/2022
Court Case 202203821
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Wardell, Tyrell Montrez (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2022 22:43.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K