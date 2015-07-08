Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LUCKEY, ERIC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/30/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-27 01:32:00
Court Case 5902022216924
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name TOWNSEND, MALCOLM DEMARCUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/10/1999
Height 6.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-27 14:00:00
Court Case 4002022073274
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name AUSTELL, FLOYD LEWIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/16/1954
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-27 00:02:00
Court Case 5902021239737
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name ROSS, CRYSTAL LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/28/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-27 07:45:00
Court Case 5902022216931
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CASTILLO, CHRISTIAN ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/10/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-27 06:00:00
Court Case 5902022216959
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name KELLY, TERRELL MARSHALL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/29/1971
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-27 00:13:00
Court Case 5902022216887
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00