Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LUCKEY, ERIC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/30/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-27 01:32:00
|Court Case
|5902022216924
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TOWNSEND, MALCOLM DEMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/10/1999
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-27 14:00:00
|Court Case
|4002022073274
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|AUSTELL, FLOYD LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/16/1954
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-27 00:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021239737
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|ROSS, CRYSTAL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/28/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-27 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022216931
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CASTILLO, CHRISTIAN ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/10/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-27 06:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022216959
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|KELLY, TERRELL MARSHALL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/1971
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-27 00:13:00
|Court Case
|5902022216887
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00