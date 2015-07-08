Below are the Union County arrests for 05-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Miller, Trey Demetrio
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Miller, Trey Demetrio (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2022 13:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Anderson, Michelle Angelique
|Arrest Date
|05-27-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Anderson, Michelle Angelique (B /F/50) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 200-BLK Lind Point Ln, Monroe, NC, between 21:12, 5/26/2022 and 00:45, 5/27/2022. Reported: 01:39, 5/27/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Buruca, Fredy Mauricio
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2022
|Court Case
|202201066
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping (F), 2) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 3) Sexual Battery (M), 4) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 5) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 6) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 7) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 8) Consp Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 9) Awdw Serious Injury (F), And 10) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Buruca, Fredy Mauricio (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 3) Sexual Battery (M), 4) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 5) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 6) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 7) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 8) Consp Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 9) Awdw Serious Injury (F), and 10) Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Cromer Dr, Salsbury, NC, on 5/27/2022 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, B F
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|05-27-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 3200-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 09:56, 5/27/2022. Reported: 09:56, 5/27/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Aldridge, Robbie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2022
|Court Case
|202203459
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Forgery Of Bank Notes/Checks (F), And 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Aldridge, Robbie Lynn (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Forgery Of Bank Notes/checks (F), and 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2200-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2022 00:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Bowman, Christopher Melvin
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Bowman, Christopher Melvin (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 5/27/2022 17:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A