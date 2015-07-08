Charge

1) Kidnapping (F), 2) First Degree Kidnapping (F), 3) Sexual Battery (M), 4) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 5) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 6) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 7) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 8) Consp Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 9) Awdw Serious Injury (F), And 10) Assault On Female (M),