Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FORT, DIJON JAVON-ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/10/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-28 00:12:00
|Court Case
|3502021712452
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SPENCER, CLARENCE ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/27/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-28 08:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022217050
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OCAMPO-GARCIA, CALEB ISRAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/13/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-28 00:41:00
|Court Case
|5902022217015
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HOLLEY-GRISHAM, ANTONIO EDWARDS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-28 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022217051
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|KNOLL, JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/7/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|209
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-28 00:57:00
|Court Case
|5902022217019
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BRADFORD, ERNEST
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/29/1970
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-28 06:36:00
|Court Case
|5902022215694
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|20000.00