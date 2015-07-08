Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FORT, DIJON JAVON-ALLEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/10/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-28 00:12:00
Court Case 3502021712452
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SPENCER, CLARENCE ROBERT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/27/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-28 08:05:00
Court Case 5902022217050
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name OCAMPO-GARCIA, CALEB ISRAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/13/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-28 00:41:00
Court Case 5902022217015
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOLLEY-GRISHAM, ANTONIO EDWARDS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-28 07:15:00
Court Case 5902022217051
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name KNOLL, JONATHAN CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/7/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 209
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-28 00:57:00
Court Case 5902022217019
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BRADFORD, ERNEST
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/29/1970
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-28 06:36:00
Court Case 5902022215694
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00