Description

Frazier, Dontavious Alexander (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) No Operators License (M), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 3200-BLK Nobles Ave Apt 5, Charlotte, NC, on 5/28/2022 00:45.