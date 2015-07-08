Below are the Union County arrests for 05-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Quick, Clayton Murry
Arrest Date 05/28/2022
Court Case 202203874
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Quick, Clayton Murry (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2600-BLK Lancaster Hwy/plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/28/2022 21:48.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Feliciano-morales, Hector Adrian
Arrest Date 05/28/2022
Court Case 202203468
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Feliciano-morales, Hector Adrian (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 500-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2022 22:18.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Silva-zapata, Daniel
Arrest Date 05/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Silva-zapata, Daniel (H /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Road, Monroie, NC, on 5/28/2022 22:30.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Eudy Baucom, April Elaine
Arrest Date 05/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Eudy Baucom, April Elaine (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 9900-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/28/2022 23:08.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Hobbs, David Allen
Arrest Date 05/28/2022
Court Case 202203877
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2022 23:17.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Frazier, Dontavious Alexander
Arrest Date 05/28/2022
Court Case 202203114
Charge 1) Assault Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) No Operators License (M), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
Description Frazier, Dontavious Alexander (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) No Operators License (M), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 3200-BLK Nobles Ave Apt 5, Charlotte, NC, on 5/28/2022 00:45.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C