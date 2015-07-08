Below are the Union County arrests for 05-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Quick, Clayton Murry
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2022
|Court Case
|202203874
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Quick, Clayton Murry (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2600-BLK Lancaster Hwy/plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/28/2022 21:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Feliciano-morales, Hector Adrian
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2022
|Court Case
|202203468
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Feliciano-morales, Hector Adrian (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 500-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2022 22:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Silva-zapata, Daniel
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Silva-zapata, Daniel (H /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Road, Monroie, NC, on 5/28/2022 22:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Eudy Baucom, April Elaine
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Eudy Baucom, April Elaine (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 9900-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/28/2022 23:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Hobbs, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2022
|Court Case
|202203877
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2022 23:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Frazier, Dontavious Alexander
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2022
|Court Case
|202203114
|Charge
|1) Assault Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) No Operators License (M), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Frazier, Dontavious Alexander (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) No Operators License (M), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 3200-BLK Nobles Ave Apt 5, Charlotte, NC, on 5/28/2022 00:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C