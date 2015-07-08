Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-29-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FREDERICKS, KEIR DANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/7/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-29 03:32:00
|Court Case
|5902022217133
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ROSS, CAILA STARBURN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/19/1993
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-29 16:36:00
|Court Case
|5902022214558
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO GIVE INFO/AID PER INJ
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|RIVERA, DILIA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/17/1997
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-29 03:11:00
|Court Case
|5902022217134
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SAJBEN, ARLINA MANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/27/1959
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-29 17:10:00
|Court Case
|5902022217186
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|VALENTINE, JAMES ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/14/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-29 01:44:00
|Court Case
|5902022217131
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SUTTON, AARON TROY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-29 16:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022217188
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00