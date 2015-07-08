Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-29-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FREDERICKS, KEIR DANGELO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/7/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-29 03:32:00
Court Case 5902022217133
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ROSS, CAILA STARBURN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/19/1993
Height 5.1
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-29 16:36:00
Court Case 5902022214558
Charge Description FAIL TO GIVE INFO/AID PER INJ
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name RIVERA, DILIA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-29 03:11:00
Court Case 5902022217134
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SAJBEN, ARLINA MANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/27/1959
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-29 17:10:00
Court Case 5902022217186
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name VALENTINE, JAMES ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/14/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-29 01:44:00
Court Case 5902022217131
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SUTTON, AARON TROY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-29 16:15:00
Court Case 5902022217188
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00