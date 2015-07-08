Below are the Union County arrests for 05-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blessing, Brandon Dwight
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Blessing, Brandon Dwight (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Briana Marie Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2022 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Gordon, T C
|Name
|Morkos, Ashraf Mohsen Fahmy
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2022
|Court Case
|202203869
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Morkos, Ashraf Mohsen Fahmy (I /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2300-BLK Jacobs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2022 16:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Rabun, Miranda Blair
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd. Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Rabun, Miranda Blair (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd. Larceny), M (M), at 4400-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2022 17:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T
|Name
|Santiago-pliego, Arturo
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Santiago-pliego, Arturo (H /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2022 22:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Gender, Awat Hashela
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2022
|Court Case
|202203879
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Gender, Awat Hashela (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 200-BLK Navajo Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2022 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Jackson, Seth Wayne
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2022
|Court Case
|202203879
|Charge
|Concealed Gun After/While Consuming Alcohol/Cs No Permit, M (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Seth Wayne (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Concealed Gun After/while Consuming Alcohol/cs No Permit, M (M), at 200-BLK Navajo Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2022 01:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M