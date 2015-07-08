Below are the Union County arrests for 05-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Blessing, Brandon Dwight
Arrest Date 05/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Blessing, Brandon Dwight (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Briana Marie Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2022 14:44.
Arresting Officer Gordon, T C

Name Morkos, Ashraf Mohsen Fahmy
Arrest Date 05/29/2022
Court Case 202203869
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Morkos, Ashraf Mohsen Fahmy (I /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2300-BLK Jacobs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2022 16:28.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Rabun, Miranda Blair
Arrest Date 05/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd. Larceny), M (M),
Description Rabun, Miranda Blair (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd. Larceny), M (M), at 4400-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2022 17:50.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T

Name Santiago-pliego, Arturo
Arrest Date 05/29/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Santiago-pliego, Arturo (H /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2022 22:00.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Gender, Awat Hashela
Arrest Date 05/29/2022
Court Case 202203879
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Gender, Awat Hashela (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 200-BLK Navajo Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2022 01:30.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Jackson, Seth Wayne
Arrest Date 05/29/2022
Court Case 202203879
Charge Concealed Gun After/While Consuming Alcohol/Cs No Permit, M (M),
Description Jackson, Seth Wayne (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Concealed Gun After/while Consuming Alcohol/cs No Permit, M (M), at 200-BLK Navajo Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/29/2022 01:51.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M