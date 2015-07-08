Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CARMICHAEL, JEREMIAH JAVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/27/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-30 01:48:00
|Court Case
|5902022217223
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|SMITH, KEVIN ZACHARY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/2002
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-30 14:36:00
|Court Case
|3502022000726
|Charge Description
|MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GONZALES-AVILA, EVER-DANILO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/22/2001
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-30 00:03:00
|Court Case
|5902022217225
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MOSS, KEYSONA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/13/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-30 13:59:00
|Court Case
|5902022217258
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRIDGES, VICTOR LADELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/6/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-30 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022217228
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RESPER, BRANDON JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-30 14:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021225085
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount