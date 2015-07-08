Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CARMICHAEL, JEREMIAH JAVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/27/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-30 01:48:00
Court Case 5902022217223
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name SMITH, KEVIN ZACHARY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/26/2002
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-30 14:36:00
Court Case 3502022000726
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GONZALES-AVILA, EVER-DANILO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/22/2001
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-30 00:03:00
Court Case 5902022217225
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MOSS, KEYSONA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-30 13:59:00
Court Case 5902022217258
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BRIDGES, VICTOR LADELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/6/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-30 02:30:00
Court Case 5902022217228
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name RESPER, BRANDON JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-30 14:23:00
Court Case 5902021225085
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount