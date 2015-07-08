Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lundy, Rahmel Maurice
Arrest Date 05/30/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M),
Description Lundy, Rahmel Maurice (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at 2400-BLK Beulah Church Rd, Weddington, NC, on 5/30/2022 14:27.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Swartz, Robert Fred
Arrest Date 05/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Swartz, Robert Fred (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/30/2022 16:08.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
Arrest Date 05/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 100-BLK Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 5/30/2022 16:11.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, D

Name Laney, Megan Danielle
Arrest Date 05/30/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Laney, Megan Danielle (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2022 17:30.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Edmondson, Bradley Thomas
Arrest Date 05/30/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Edmondson, Bradley Thomas (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 800-BLK Old Boiling Springs Rd, Shelby, NC, on 5/30/2022 17:40.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M

Name Almond, Lanisha Nicole
Arrest Date 05/30/2022
Court Case 202203896
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Almond, Lanisha Nicole (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900-BLK Clonnie Strawn Rd, Peachland, NC, on 5/30/2022 01:49.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E