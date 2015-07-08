Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lundy, Rahmel Maurice
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M),
|Description
|Lundy, Rahmel Maurice (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at 2400-BLK Beulah Church Rd, Weddington, NC, on 5/30/2022 14:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Swartz, Robert Fred
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Swartz, Robert Fred (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/30/2022 16:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 100-BLK Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 5/30/2022 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Laney, Megan Danielle
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Laney, Megan Danielle (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2022 17:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Edmondson, Bradley Thomas
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Edmondson, Bradley Thomas (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 800-BLK Old Boiling Springs Rd, Shelby, NC, on 5/30/2022 17:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Almond, Lanisha Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2022
|Court Case
|202203896
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Almond, Lanisha Nicole (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900-BLK Clonnie Strawn Rd, Peachland, NC, on 5/30/2022 01:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E