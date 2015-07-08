Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-31-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ELKINS, SHANNON NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/31/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-31 01:50:00
Court Case 5902022217307
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name REDFEARN, DASHAWNA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/2000
Height 4.11
Weight 134
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-31 10:40:00
Court Case 5902022216623
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name VALENTINE, JAMES PAUL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/28/1970
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-31 01:50:00
Court Case 5902022217309
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PEAN, FABRICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-31 12:00:00
Court Case 5902021010560
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name WASHINGTON, JARON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/5/2004
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-31 04:28:00
Court Case 5902022217302
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RANDALL, BRIAN RICHARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/7/1967
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-31 12:01:00
Court Case 5902022214820
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00