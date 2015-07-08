Below are the Union County arrests for 05-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stone, Austin Blake
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Stone, Austin Blake (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2022 11:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Diaz, Leonel Cipriano
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Diaz, Leonel Cipriano (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2022 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Michie, Mylo Lamar
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Michie, Mylo Lamar (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 200-BLK N Church Street, Winston Slaem, NC, on 5/31/2022 12:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Diaz Cipriano, Leonel Caipriano
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Diaz Cipriano, Leonel Caipriano (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2022 12:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Yates, Brandon Ramell
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2022
|Court Case
|202203934
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (B/E, Larceny After Be, Habitual (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Viol) (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Yates, Brandon Ramell (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (b/e, Larceny After Be, Habitual (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Viol) (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2022 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Polk, Anthony Joseph
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw Intent To Kill (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M),
|Description
|Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Intent To Kill (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2022 14:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J