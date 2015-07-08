Below are the Union County arrests for 05-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stone, Austin Blake
Arrest Date 05/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Stone, Austin Blake (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2022 11:51.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Diaz, Leonel Cipriano
Arrest Date 05/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Diaz, Leonel Cipriano (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2022 12:00.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Michie, Mylo Lamar
Arrest Date 05/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Michie, Mylo Lamar (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 200-BLK N Church Street, Winston Slaem, NC, on 5/31/2022 12:03.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Diaz Cipriano, Leonel Caipriano
Arrest Date 05/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Diaz Cipriano, Leonel Caipriano (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2022 12:29.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Yates, Brandon Ramell
Arrest Date 05/31/2022
Court Case 202203934
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (B/E, Larceny After Be, Habitual (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Viol) (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
Description Yates, Brandon Ramell (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (b/e, Larceny After Be, Habitual (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Viol) (F), 6) Probation Violation (F), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2022 14:22.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Polk, Anthony Joseph
Arrest Date 05/31/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Awdw Intent To Kill (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M),
Description Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Intent To Kill (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2022 14:48.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J