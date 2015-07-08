Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-01-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|REYES-HERNANDEZ, LUIS ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1997
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-01 08:35:00
|Court Case
|5902022217338
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JACKSON, KAIYANA SHAQUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/25/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|154
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-01 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902022217521
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURTH, MICHELLE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/8/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-01 15:51:00
|Court Case
|5902022214576
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HICKMAN, JOSHUA THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/23/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-01 02:52:00
|Court Case
|5902022217476
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FORGERY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|MACK, TRAJAN DAKEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/1/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-01 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022217509
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|45000.00
|Name
|SMERZ, TERRY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/8/1976
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-01 16:01:00
|Court Case
|5902022217546
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00