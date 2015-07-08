Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-01-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name REYES-HERNANDEZ, LUIS ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-01 08:35:00
Court Case 5902022217338
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name JACKSON, KAIYANA SHAQUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/25/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-01 14:18:00
Court Case 5902022217521
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BURTH, MICHELLE MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/8/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-01 15:51:00
Court Case 5902022214576
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HICKMAN, JOSHUA THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/23/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-01 02:52:00
Court Case 5902022217476
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FORGERY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name MACK, TRAJAN DAKEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/1/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-01 11:30:00
Court Case 5902022217509
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 45000.00

Name SMERZ, TERRY LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/8/1976
Height 6.4
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-01 16:01:00
Court Case 5902022217546
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00