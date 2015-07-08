Below are the Union County arrests for 06-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wallace, Madonna Kia
Arrest Date 06/01/2022
Court Case P
Charge Writ (M),
Description Wallace, Madonna Kia (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Raleigh Prison, Raliegh, NC, on 6/1/2022 08:28.
Arresting Officer  

Name Rodriguez, Carlos Enrique
Arrest Date 06/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Rodriguez, Carlos Enrique (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4300-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/1/2022 18:49.
Arresting Officer Pham, T L

Name Goins, Michael Tyler
Arrest Date 06/01/2022
Court Case 202203950
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Goins, Michael Tyler (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK Goose Creek Dr, Fairview, NC, on 6/1/2022 08:29.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Helms, Samuel Aaron
Arrest Date 06/01/2022
Court Case 202203562
Charge Larceny By Employee, F (F),
Description Helms, Samuel Aaron (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employee, F (F), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/1/2022 20:32.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Goins, Matthew Edward
Arrest Date 06/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Goins, Matthew Edward (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK Goose Creek Dr, Fairview, NC, on 6/1/2022 08:42.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Bryant, Alden Lamek
Arrest Date 06/01/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Bryant, Alden Lamek (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 3000-BLK Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/1/2022 20:41.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T