Below are the Union County arrests for 06-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wallace, Madonna Kia
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2022
|Court Case
|P
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Madonna Kia (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Raleigh Prison, Raliegh, NC, on 6/1/2022 08:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Rodriguez, Carlos Enrique
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Carlos Enrique (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4300-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/1/2022 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Pham, T L
|Name
|Goins, Michael Tyler
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2022
|Court Case
|202203950
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Goins, Michael Tyler (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK Goose Creek Dr, Fairview, NC, on 6/1/2022 08:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Helms, Samuel Aaron
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2022
|Court Case
|202203562
|Charge
|Larceny By Employee, F (F),
|Description
|Helms, Samuel Aaron (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employee, F (F), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/1/2022 20:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Goins, Matthew Edward
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Goins, Matthew Edward (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK Goose Creek Dr, Fairview, NC, on 6/1/2022 08:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Bryant, Alden Lamek
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Alden Lamek (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 3000-BLK Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/1/2022 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T