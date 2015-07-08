Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCDANIEL, DIMITRI RODRIGUEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/23/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-02 04:48:00
Court Case 5902022217643
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name DEAN, JAMAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/19/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-02 12:48:00
Court Case 7902022050184
Charge Description POSSESS WEAPON BY PRISONER (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BELLA, KATHARINE CLAIRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-02 07:15:00
Court Case 5902022217646
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name HERRON, DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/1/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-02 12:10:00
Court Case 5902021233559
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BRADFORD, ERNEST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1970
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-02 09:36:00
Court Case 5902022217498
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LUPPOLD, RYAN HUNTER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/13/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-02 13:49:00
Court Case 5902022217678
Charge Description FELONY STALKING
Bond Amount