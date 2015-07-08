Below are the Union County arrests for 06-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Vossler, Brittany Ann
Arrest Date 06/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Vossler, Brittany Ann (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/2/2022 14:06.
Arresting Officer Maynard, J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 06-02-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 01:29, 6/2/2022. Reported: 01:29, 6/2/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Tudor, Travis James
Arrest Date 06/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Tudor, Travis James (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2022 15:06.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Washington, Justin Davon
Arrest Date 06/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Washington, Justin Davon (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 8700-BLK Maggie Robinson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/2/2022 15:19.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Robertson, Christian Alexander
Arrest Date 06/02/2022
Court Case 202203999
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Robertson, Christian Alexander (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/2/2022 15:47.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Branch, Timothy Brian
Arrest Date 06/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault With A Deadly Weapon, M (M),
Description Branch, Timothy Brian (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault With A Deadly Weapon, M (M), at 1200-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Monreo, NC, on 6/2/2022 00:18.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E