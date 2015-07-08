Below are the Union County arrests for 06-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vossler, Brittany Ann
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Vossler, Brittany Ann (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/2/2022 14:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|06-02-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 01:29, 6/2/2022. Reported: 01:29, 6/2/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Tudor, Travis James
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Tudor, Travis James (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2022 15:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Washington, Justin Davon
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Washington, Justin Davon (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 8700-BLK Maggie Robinson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/2/2022 15:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Robertson, Christian Alexander
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2022
|Court Case
|202203999
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Robertson, Christian Alexander (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/2/2022 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Branch, Timothy Brian
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault With A Deadly Weapon, M (M),
|Description
|Branch, Timothy Brian (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault With A Deadly Weapon, M (M), at 1200-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Monreo, NC, on 6/2/2022 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E