Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BRODIE, DANTE TAVOR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/1/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-03 06:58:00
|Court Case
|5902022217791
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JONES, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|12/25/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-03 15:46:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GILLISPIE, IBIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/3/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-03 09:32:00
|Court Case
|4602022050670
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCMANUS, JARQUIS DAESHUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/18/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-03 10:49:00
|Court Case
|5902022216600
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HICKMAN, WILLAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-03 08:01:00
|Court Case
|5902022217800
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SCHIENE, JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/11/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-03 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022217681
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00