Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-03-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name BRODIE, DANTE TAVOR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/1/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-03 06:58:00
Court Case 5902022217791
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/25/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-03 15:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name GILLISPIE, IBIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/3/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-03 09:32:00
Court Case 4602022050670
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCMANUS, JARQUIS DAESHUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/18/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-03 10:49:00
Court Case 5902022216600
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HICKMAN, WILLAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-03 08:01:00
Court Case 5902022217800
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SCHIENE, JUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/11/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-03 11:45:00
Court Case 5902022217681
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00