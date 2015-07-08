Below are the Union County arrests for 06-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Covington, Jonquil Kamal
Arrest Date 06/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order, M (M),
Description Covington, Jonquil Kamal (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order, M (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/3/2022 17:51.
Arresting Officer Kenary, M J

Name Martin, Deborah Lynn
Arrest Date 06/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Martin, Deborah Lynn (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK Ashley Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2022 18:08.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Ashcraft, Tiffany Brooke
Arrest Date 06/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding, Reckless Driving), M (M),
Description Ashcraft, Tiffany Brooke (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding, Reckless Driving), M (M), at 2900-BLK Tilly Morris Rd/weddington Matthews Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/3/2022 00:09.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Robinson, David Lee
Arrest Date 06/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Robinson, David Lee (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Mckoy, Michael Anthony
Arrest Date 06/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mckoy, Michael Anthony (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2022 02:00.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Diggs, John Ingram
Arrest Date 06/03/2022
Court Case 202203605
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Diggs, John Ingram (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5600-BLK Stack Road, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2022 23:16.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D