Below are the Union County arrests for 06-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Covington, Jonquil Kamal
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order, M (M),
|Description
|Covington, Jonquil Kamal (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order, M (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/3/2022 17:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Kenary, M J
|Name
|Martin, Deborah Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Martin, Deborah Lynn (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK Ashley Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2022 18:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Ashcraft, Tiffany Brooke
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding, Reckless Driving), M (M),
|Description
|Ashcraft, Tiffany Brooke (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding, Reckless Driving), M (M), at 2900-BLK Tilly Morris Rd/weddington Matthews Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/3/2022 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Robinson, David Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Robinson, David Lee (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Mckoy, Michael Anthony
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mckoy, Michael Anthony (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2022 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Diggs, John Ingram
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2022
|Court Case
|202203605
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Diggs, John Ingram (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5600-BLK Stack Road, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2022 23:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D