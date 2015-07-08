Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DENNIS, MICHAEL RYAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/30/1974
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-04 02:54:00
Court Case 5902022217923
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NEAL, MASHANTI DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/31/1986
Height 5.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-04 14:39:00
Court Case 5902022217962
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, ATIBA KHARY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/27/1976
Height 6.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-04 01:50:00
Court Case 5902022217921
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CORNETT, MICHELA ROUCHETTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/26/1991
Height 5.3
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-04 16:40:00
Court Case 5902022217793
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WILLETT, CHARLES MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/16/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-04 03:26:00
Court Case 5902022217922
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RICHARDSON, DAVID GEOVONNI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/9/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-04 16:30:00
Court Case 5902019208158
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 100000.00