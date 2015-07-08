Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Matul Gomez, Selvin Isai
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Matul Gomez, Selvin Isai (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at Concord Av, NC, on 6/4/2022 01:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Lemmon, Melvin Eric
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg, M (M),
|Description
|Lemmon, Melvin Eric (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2022 14:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Rowe, Elizabeth R
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2022
|Court Case
|202200412
|Charge
|Liquor-Sale To Minor (M),
|Description
|Rowe, Elizabeth R (W /F/73) Arrest on chrg of Liquor-sale To Minor (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/4/2022 14:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Baker, Ja`quarious De`juan
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Baker, Ja`quarious De`juan (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 6600-BLK Wicked Oak Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 6/4/2022 14:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Delgado, Enevelia
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Delgado, Enevelia (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 65 00-BLK Marshville, on 6/4/2022 19:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Prentice, Anthony Dale
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Prentice, Anthony Dale (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Us 74 Toll @ Mile 262.2, on 6/4/2022 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T