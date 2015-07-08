Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Matul Gomez, Selvin Isai
Arrest Date 06/04/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Matul Gomez, Selvin Isai (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at Concord Av, NC, on 6/4/2022 01:18.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Lemmon, Melvin Eric
Arrest Date 06/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg, M (M),
Description Lemmon, Melvin Eric (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2022 14:04.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Rowe, Elizabeth R
Arrest Date 06/04/2022
Court Case 202200412
Charge Liquor-Sale To Minor (M),
Description Rowe, Elizabeth R (W /F/73) Arrest on chrg of Liquor-sale To Minor (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/4/2022 14:06.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Baker, Ja`quarious De`juan
Arrest Date 06/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Baker, Ja`quarious De`juan (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 6600-BLK Wicked Oak Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 6/4/2022 14:33.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Delgado, Enevelia
Arrest Date 06/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Delgado, Enevelia (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 65 00-BLK Marshville, on 6/4/2022 19:05.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Prentice, Anthony Dale
Arrest Date 06/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Prentice, Anthony Dale (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Us 74 Toll @ Mile 262.2, on 6/4/2022 21:15.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T