Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name OHARA, ROBERT DONOVAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/23/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-05 02:04:00
Court Case 5902022218023
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name BALICO-VILLALOBOS, EDWIN ENMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/7/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-05 14:30:00
Court Case 5902022218054
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, TERRENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/19/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 192
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-05 03:51:00
Court Case 5902022213865
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LEE, DARNELL LAWRENCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/8/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-05 14:43:00
Court Case 5902022218066
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SUMPTER, SHAQUILLE STEFAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 163
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-05 03:05:00
Court Case 5902022218025
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BANKS, TOBIAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/18/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-05 15:45:00
Court Case 5902022218078
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount