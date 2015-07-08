Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harmon, Sarabeth Elizabeth
Arrest Date 06/05/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Harmon, Sarabeth Elizabeth (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK Potter Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/5/2022 03:38.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Polacci, Caden Wenneker
Arrest Date 06/05/2022
Court Case 202204068
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Polacci, Caden Wenneker (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 100-BLK Potter Rd, Monroe, Nc, SC, on 6/5/2022 03:40.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Polacci, Gavin Wyatt
Arrest Date 06/05/2022
Court Case 202204068
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Polacci, Gavin Wyatt (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK Potter Rd, Monroe, Nc, NC, on 6/5/2022 04:10.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Harmon, Savannah
Arrest Date 06/05/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Harmon, Savannah (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2022 05:30.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Knotts, Effie Polk
Arrest Date 06/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Knotts, Effie Polk (B /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Haskins Dr/e Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 6/5/2022 06:57.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Blount, Chrissy Lee
Arrest Date 06/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Blount, Chrissy Lee (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Haskins Dr/e Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 6/5/2022 07:00.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J