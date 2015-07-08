Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harmon, Sarabeth Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Harmon, Sarabeth Elizabeth (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK Potter Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/5/2022 03:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Polacci, Caden Wenneker
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2022
|Court Case
|202204068
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Polacci, Caden Wenneker (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 100-BLK Potter Rd, Monroe, Nc, SC, on 6/5/2022 03:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Polacci, Gavin Wyatt
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2022
|Court Case
|202204068
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Polacci, Gavin Wyatt (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 100-BLK Potter Rd, Monroe, Nc, NC, on 6/5/2022 04:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Harmon, Savannah
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Harmon, Savannah (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2022 05:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Knotts, Effie Polk
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Effie Polk (B /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Haskins Dr/e Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 6/5/2022 06:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Blount, Chrissy Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Blount, Chrissy Lee (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Haskins Dr/e Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 6/5/2022 07:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J