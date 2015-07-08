Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ALLEN, JAMES BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-06 09:20:00
Court Case 5902022218150
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SHARIFF, NASIR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/10/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-06 15:30:00
Court Case 3502021710352
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BURROUGHS, CHARLES ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/27/1974
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-06 10:58:00
Court Case 5902022218149
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FULWILEY, ZANQUINTON JAQUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/9/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-06 16:09:00
Court Case 5902020208730
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DIXON, DELAYZHA SHAMERE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/24/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 142
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-06 10:40:00
Court Case 4802022052103
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PATTERSON, REGINALD D
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/10/1961
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-06 14:40:00
Court Case 8902007050437
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 10000.00