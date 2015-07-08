Below are the Union County arrests for 06-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Saenz, Lizeth Calderon
Arrest Date 06/06/2022
Court Case 202203900
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Saenz, Lizeth Calderon (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 4800-BLK Shea Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/6/2022 20:11.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Broome, Melissa Ann
Arrest Date 06/06/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Mari) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Pdp) (M),
Description Broome, Melissa Ann (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Mari) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pdp) (M), at 1500-BLK Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2022 20:20.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Huntley, Eric Lamar
Arrest Date 06/06/2022
Court Case 202203623
Charge Possess Stolen Goods (M),
Description Huntley, Eric Lamar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (M), at 400-BLK W Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2022 21:05.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Sturdivant, Qutaquavia Simone
Arrest Date 06/06/2022
Court Case 202203667
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Sturdivant, Qutaquavia Simone (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 1800-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2022 21:23.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Grise, Kristian Marie
Arrest Date 06/06/2022
Court Case 202203668
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Drug Charges) (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Grise, Kristian Marie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (drug Charges) (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2022 21:40.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Bowker, Tyler
Arrest Date 06/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Bowker, Tyler (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 300-BLK Greene St, Marshville, NC, on 6/6/2022 23:46.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J