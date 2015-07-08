Description

Broome, Melissa Ann (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Mari) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pdp) (M), at 1500-BLK Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2022 20:20.