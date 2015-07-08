Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SHINE, GARY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1962
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-07 02:37:00
Court Case 5902022218209
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name GARLAND, CALVIN GERARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/20/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 222
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-07 10:58:00
Court Case 5902022218235
Charge Description SEX OFFENDER/CHILD PREMISES
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BOONE, CRYSTAL LEIGH
Arrest Type
DOB 3/16/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-07 19:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BURTH, KEVIN LOUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-07 04:28:00
Court Case 5902022218202
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BAUCOM, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/1975
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-07 13:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name KEMOKAI, KHRISTIAN SANDI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/21/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-07 14:07:00
Court Case 5902022218282
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00