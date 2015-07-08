Below are the Union County arrests for 06-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Quik Trip VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|06-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Quik Trip VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:00, 6/7/2022. Reported: 00:38, 6/7/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Perry, David
|Arrest Date
|06/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Perry, David (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2022 12:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Saisse, Debra Sue
|Arrest Date
|06/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Provide Contraband To Inmate (F) And 2) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F),
|Description
|Saisse, Debra Sue (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) Provide Contraband To Inmate (F) and 2) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2022 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Taylor, Patrick Lashun
|Arrest Date
|06/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Taylor, Patrick Lashun (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2022 13:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Bierzynski, Robert Scott
|Arrest Date
|06/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Bierzynski, Robert Scott (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2022 17:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Allen, Noel
|Arrest Date
|06/07/2022
|Court Case
|202201811
|Charge
|1) Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn (F), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),
|Description
|Allen, Noel (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn (F), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2022 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Aycoth, J K