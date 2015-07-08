Below are the Union County arrests for 06-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Quik Trip VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 06-07-2022
Description Quik Trip VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:00, 6/7/2022. Reported: 00:38, 6/7/2022.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Perry, David
Arrest Date 06/07/2022
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Perry, David (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2022 12:38.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Saisse, Debra Sue
Arrest Date 06/07/2022
Charge 1) Provide Contraband To Inmate (F) And 2) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F),
Description Saisse, Debra Sue (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) Provide Contraband To Inmate (F) and 2) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2022 13:00.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Taylor, Patrick Lashun
Arrest Date 06/07/2022
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Taylor, Patrick Lashun (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2022 13:11.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Bierzynski, Robert Scott
Arrest Date 06/07/2022
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Bierzynski, Robert Scott (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2022 17:40.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Allen, Noel
Arrest Date 06/07/2022
Court Case 202201811
Charge 1) Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn (F), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),
Description Allen, Noel (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Phy Inj Emergency Prsn (F), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2022 18:25.
Arresting Officer Aycoth, J K