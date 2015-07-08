Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-08-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COVIELLO, VINCENT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/27/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-08 07:43:00
Court Case 4802021706022
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BLAIR, NYJEEYAH SYMONETEONDA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/28/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-08 10:01:00
Court Case 5902022218366
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CALDWELL, TRINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1968
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-08 08:45:00
Court Case 4002018029482
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, TIMMY LASHONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/17/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-08 13:44:00
Court Case 5902022218355
Charge Description SEX OFFENDER/CHILD PREMISES
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILLIAMS, TYVON NAHEEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/2004
Height 5.10
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-08 08:09:00
Court Case 5902022218328
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name MORALES, MICHELLE CARLINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1996
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-08 13:45:00
Court Case 5902022216210
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00