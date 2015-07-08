Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|COURT, SEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1974
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-09 03:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021231857
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|HARLING, CAREY ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1980
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-09 10:40:00
|Court Case
|5902022217518
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, GERALD JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-09 06:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022218027
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|HEWETT, AVERY CASTILLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/3/1989
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-09 11:55:00
|Court Case
|8902022051879
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCHAM, RICCO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/14/1982
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-09 07:34:00
|Court Case
|5902022218332
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, DEMARTA LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-09 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020210898
|Charge Description
|WEAPON OFFENSE – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount