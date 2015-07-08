Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COURT, SEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1974
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-09 03:28:00
Court Case 5902021231857
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name HARLING, CAREY ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/5/1980
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-09 10:40:00
Court Case 5902022217518
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7000.00

Name JOHNSON, GERALD JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-09 06:30:00
Court Case 5902022218027
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name HEWETT, AVERY CASTILLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1989
Height 6.6
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-09 11:55:00
Court Case 8902022051879
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCHAM, RICCO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/1982
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-09 07:34:00
Court Case 5902022218332
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name JOHNSON, DEMARTA LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-09 09:30:00
Court Case 5902020210898
Charge Description WEAPON OFFENSE – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount