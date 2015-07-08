Below are the Union County arrests for 06-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Efird, Amber Nichole
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Efird, Amber Nichole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2022 12:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Ritenour, David Carson
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Possession Of Cocaine, F (F),
|Description
|Ritenour, David Carson (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possession Of Cocaine, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2022 08:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Hoey, Joquan Omar
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2022
|Court Case
|21CR054538
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Hoey, Joquan Omar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Gaston County Jail, on 6/9/2022 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Resisting Public Officer), M (M),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (resisting Public Officer), M (M), at 800-BLK Hwy 711, Lumberton, NC, on 6/9/2022 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2022 15:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Ayala-cortez, Omar
|Arrest Date
|06-09-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ayala-cortez, Omar (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (202200484), at Nc 75/collins Rd, Waxhaw, on 6/9/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J