Below are the Union County arrests for 06-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Efird, Amber Nichole
Arrest Date 06/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Efird, Amber Nichole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2022 12:59.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Ritenour, David Carson
Arrest Date 06/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Felony Possession Of Cocaine, F (F),
Description Ritenour, David Carson (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possession Of Cocaine, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2022 08:41.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Hoey, Joquan Omar
Arrest Date 06/09/2022
Court Case 21CR054538
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Hoey, Joquan Omar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Gaston County Jail, on 6/9/2022 13:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Butler, Thomas Christopher
Arrest Date 06/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Resisting Public Officer), M (M),
Description Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (resisting Public Officer), M (M), at 800-BLK Hwy 711, Lumberton, NC, on 6/9/2022 09:30.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Neal, Kimberly Nicole
Arrest Date 06/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
Description Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2022 15:05.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Ayala-cortez, Omar
Arrest Date 06-09-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Ayala-cortez, Omar (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (202200484), at Nc 75/collins Rd, Waxhaw, on 6/9/2022.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J