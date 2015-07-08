Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-10-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PATERSON, CAMERON JACKIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/28/2004
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-10 00:17:00
Court Case 5902022216472
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCMURRAY, DENZEL W
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-10 10:45:00
Court Case 5902022212655
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DOTCH, JONATHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/14/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-10 15:15:00
Court Case 5902022218501
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name NOWELLTUCKER, TRINAITI JAINI
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 3/8/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-10 02:21:00
Court Case 1202021709010
Charge Description FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PORTER, NAZARENE RICKI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/11/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-10 10:26:00
Court Case 5902022218331
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HARRIS, RODRIQUEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/16/1974
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-10 16:15:00
Court Case 5902022218644
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1500.00