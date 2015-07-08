Below are the Union County arrests for 06-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Winston, Audra Blair
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2022
|Court Case
|202203758
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Winston, Audra Blair (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Matthews, NC, on 6/10/2022 14:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|White, Jamais Rakwon
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip), F (F),
|Description
|White, Jamais Rakwon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), F (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2022 09:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Eshak, Maryam Nasr
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2022
|Court Case
|202203869
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Eshak, Maryam Nasr (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2300-BLK Jacbos Ct, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2022 17:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Atkinson, Marion Paul
|Arrest Date
|06-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Atkinson, Marion Paul (B /M/46) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 2000-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 12:30, 6/9/2022 and 00:12, 6/10/2022. Reported: 00:12, 6/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Wright, R B
|Name
|Broome, Meagan Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Broome, Meagan Elizabeth (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 1000-BLK Bragg St, Raleigh, NC, on 6/10/2022 17:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Darnell, Wendy Fitser
|Arrest Date
|06-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Darnell, Wendy Fitser (W /F/53) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 300-BLK Holton Dr, Monroe, NC, between 01:39, 6/10/2022 and 01:40, 6/10/2022. Reported: 01:41, 6/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D