Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GIBSON, DEKATO BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/17/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-11 00:10:00
Court Case 5902022218684
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CHAVIS, MICHAEL BRENT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/16/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-11 11:18:00
Court Case 5902022218701
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MARTIN, STEQUAVIOUS ACOLLIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/17/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-11 03:30:00
Court Case 5902021239712
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name RAMOS, DANNY FRANCISCO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-11 11:56:00
Court Case 5902022216930
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ABELINO-GOMEZ, CARLOS DANIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/23/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-11 03:00:00
Court Case 5902022218689
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RIVERA, DILIA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-11 11:09:00
Court Case 5902022218722
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount