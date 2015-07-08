Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GIBSON, DEKATO BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-11 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902022218684
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CHAVIS, MICHAEL BRENT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/16/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-11 11:18:00
|Court Case
|5902022218701
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, STEQUAVIOUS ACOLLIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/17/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-11 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021239712
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|RAMOS, DANNY FRANCISCO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/5/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-11 11:56:00
|Court Case
|5902022216930
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ABELINO-GOMEZ, CARLOS DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/23/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-11 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022218689
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RIVERA, DILIA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/17/1997
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-11 11:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022218722
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount