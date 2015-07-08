Below are the Union County arrests for 06-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cumberland, Mackinzie Lawane
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2022
|Court Case
|202204181
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Cumberland, Mackinzie Lawane (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 4300-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/11/2022 06:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Neal, Raquan Levan
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Neal, Raquan Levan (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2022 09:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Gaye, Yacine
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Gaye, Yacine (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1000-BLK Gwinmar Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/11/2022 10:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Webster, Dymond Deasya
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Hit/Run Leave Scene, M (M),
|Description
|Webster, Dymond Deasya (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Hit/run Leave Scene, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2022 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Gaye, Yacine
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Gaye, Yacine (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd Probation Violation, M (M), at 1000-BLK Gwinmar Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/11/2022 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Osborne, B G
|Name
|Stukes, Quadarius Kadeem
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2022
|Court Case
|202204233
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Stukes, Quadarius Kadeem (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2022 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R