Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GRAY, COURTNEY MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/23/1989
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-12 02:52:00
|Court Case
|5902022218778
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HINSON, BOBBY DESENCEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/21/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-12 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022218756
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SUNAR, DHAN BAHADUR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/1/1989
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-12 04:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022218781
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCMULLEN, JASMINE SYMONE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/22/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-12 16:00:00
|Court Case
|4802022705688
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MARTINEZ, JAVIER ALEJANDRO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/28/2003
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-12 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022218785
|Charge Description
|PWIMSD SCH VI CS
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|MUNOZ, JOSE ERASMO-VENTORA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/25/1968
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-12 14:16:00
|Court Case
|5902021224057
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount