Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LITTLE-JOHN, TRINISHA KENYATTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/20/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-13 00:30:00
Court Case 5902022218876
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SHOWERS, TANYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-13 09:23:00
Court Case 5902022218917
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HERRON, JEREMIAH NIJA-ORLANDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-13 00:06:00
Court Case 5902022212118
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name KEE, ROGER EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/5/1954
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-13 10:31:00
Court Case 5902022218928
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOLLIS, KARLOS MALIK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/11/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-13 00:40:00
Court Case 7902021701415
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name OLIVER, ROBERT SHANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 202
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-13 10:43:00
Court Case 5402021050174
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 5000.00