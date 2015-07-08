Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LITTLE-JOHN, TRINISHA KENYATTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/20/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-13 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022218876
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SHOWERS, TANYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-13 09:23:00
|Court Case
|5902022218917
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HERRON, JEREMIAH NIJA-ORLANDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-13 00:06:00
|Court Case
|5902022212118
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|KEE, ROGER EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/5/1954
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-13 10:31:00
|Court Case
|5902022218928
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOLLIS, KARLOS MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/11/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-13 00:40:00
|Court Case
|7902021701415
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|OLIVER, ROBERT SHANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|202
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-13 10:43:00
|Court Case
|5402021050174
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|5000.00