Below are the Union County arrests for 06-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Haney, Charles William
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Haney, Charles William (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2022 17:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Hamilton, Maddison Tabaria
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property, M (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Maddison Tabaria (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2022 17:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Mckinney, J Na Na S
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2022
|Court Case
|202203813
|Charge
|Fugitive Warrant (F),
|Description
|Mckinney, J Na Na S (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive Warrant (F), at 2500-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, SC, on 6/13/2022 02:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Wingo, Herman Robinson
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2022
|Court Case
|202203664
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Wingo, Herman Robinson (B /M/65) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2100-BLK Confederate St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2022 19:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Blackmon, Jasmine Jaquetta
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2022
|Court Case
|202203815
|Charge
|Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Blackmon, Jasmine Jaquetta (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2022 03:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Wright, Wendy Cheryl
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2022
|Court Case
|202203664
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Wright, Wendy Cheryl (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2100-BLK Confederate St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2022 19:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B