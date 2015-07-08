Below are the Union County arrests for 06-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Haney, Charles William
Arrest Date 06/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Haney, Charles William (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2022 17:09.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Hamilton, Maddison Tabaria
Arrest Date 06/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property, M (M),
Description Hamilton, Maddison Tabaria (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2022 17:33.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Mckinney, J Na Na S
Arrest Date 06/13/2022
Court Case 202203813
Charge Fugitive Warrant (F),
Description Mckinney, J Na Na S (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive Warrant (F), at 2500-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, SC, on 6/13/2022 02:20.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Wingo, Herman Robinson
Arrest Date 06/13/2022
Court Case 202203664
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Wingo, Herman Robinson (B /M/65) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2100-BLK Confederate St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2022 19:03.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Blackmon, Jasmine Jaquetta
Arrest Date 06/13/2022
Court Case 202203815
Charge Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Blackmon, Jasmine Jaquetta (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2022 03:40.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Wright, Wendy Cheryl
Arrest Date 06/13/2022
Court Case 202203664
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Wright, Wendy Cheryl (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2100-BLK Confederate St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2022 19:09.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B