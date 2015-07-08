Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gainey, Jarvis Theron
Arrest Date 06/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (Possession Of Meth Or Cocaine Base), F (F),
Description Gainey, Jarvis Theron (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (possession Of Meth Or Cocaine Base), F (F), at 3400-BLK Lanesboro Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/14/2022 17:24.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Lopez-martinez, Carla Denise
Arrest Date 06/14/2022
Court Case 202203853
Charge Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F),
Description Lopez-martinez, Carla Denise (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2022 17:46.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Lopez-martinez, Carla Denise
Arrest Date 06/14/2022
Court Case 202203851
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Lopez-martinez, Carla Denise (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2022 17:49.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Anderson, Mark Anthony
Arrest Date 06/14/2022
Court Case 202203860
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Anderson, Mark Anthony (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 200-BLK Richardson St/ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2022 21:03.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Easterling, Dion Matthew
Arrest Date 06/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (Possess Marij Paraphernalia), M (M),
Description Easterling, Dion Matthew (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (possess Marij Paraphernalia), M (M), at 2300-BLK Coltsgate Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/14/2022 02:34.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Spain, Aaron Victor
Arrest Date 06/14/2022
Court Case 202200503
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fail To Obey Officer (M),
Description Spain, Aaron Victor (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Obey Officer (M), at 4000-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/quellin Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/14/2022 00:16.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J