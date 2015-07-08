Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gainey, Jarvis Theron
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (Possession Of Meth Or Cocaine Base), F (F),
|Description
|Gainey, Jarvis Theron (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (possession Of Meth Or Cocaine Base), F (F), at 3400-BLK Lanesboro Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/14/2022 17:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Lopez-martinez, Carla Denise
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2022
|Court Case
|202203853
|Charge
|Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F),
|Description
|Lopez-martinez, Carla Denise (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2022 17:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Lopez-martinez, Carla Denise
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2022
|Court Case
|202203851
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lopez-martinez, Carla Denise (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2022 17:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Anderson, Mark Anthony
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2022
|Court Case
|202203860
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Mark Anthony (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 200-BLK Richardson St/ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2022 21:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Easterling, Dion Matthew
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (Possess Marij Paraphernalia), M (M),
|Description
|Easterling, Dion Matthew (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (possess Marij Paraphernalia), M (M), at 2300-BLK Coltsgate Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/14/2022 02:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Spain, Aaron Victor
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2022
|Court Case
|202200503
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fail To Obey Officer (M),
|Description
|Spain, Aaron Victor (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Obey Officer (M), at 4000-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/quellin Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/14/2022 00:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J