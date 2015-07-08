Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRIS, JOCELYN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/5/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-15 00:30:00
Court Case 5902022219138
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SOWELL, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/26/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-15 09:06:00
Court Case 5902021218291
Charge Description POSS PHONE/COMM DEV BY INMATE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GORDON, ERIC
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/3/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-15 13:10:00
Court Case 5902022219215
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 75000.00

Name MASSEY, RASHEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-15 00:30:00
Court Case 5902022218715
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BRADLEY, JAMAR D
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1984
Height 6.4
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-15 09:03:00
Court Case 3502021057012
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name PABON, AZRIEL RUTH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/12/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-06-15 13:49:00
Court Case 6702021051993
Charge Description FAIL TO GIVE INFO/AID PER INJ
Bond Amount 200.00