Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HARRIS, JOCELYN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/5/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-15 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022219138
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SOWELL, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/26/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-15 09:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021218291
|Charge Description
|POSS PHONE/COMM DEV BY INMATE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GORDON, ERIC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/3/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-15 13:10:00
|Court Case
|5902022219215
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|75000.00
|Name
|MASSEY, RASHEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-15 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022218715
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRADLEY, JAMAR D
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1984
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-15 09:03:00
|Court Case
|3502021057012
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|PABON, AZRIEL RUTH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/12/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-06-15 13:49:00
|Court Case
|6702021051993
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO GIVE INFO/AID PER INJ
|Bond Amount
|200.00