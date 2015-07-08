Below are the Union County arrests for 06-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Horton, Daniel Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resisting Public Officer (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Horton, Daniel Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resisting Public Officer (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1300-BLK Grace Ave, Lancaster, SC, on 6/15/2022 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter
|Arrest Date
|06-15-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 6/1/2022 and 09:59, 6/15/2022. Reported: 09:59, 6/15/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Sturdivant, Shaun Marquis
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Shaun Marquis (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 900-BLK Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 6/15/2022 20:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Pampered Nails VICTIM of Defraud Innkeeper
|Arrest Date
|06-15-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pampered Nails VICTIM of Defraud Innkeeper (A), at 6500-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:19, 6/15/2022 and 12:20, 6/15/2022. Reported: 12:20, 6/15/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Horne, Jeffery N
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female, M (M),
|Description
|Horne, Jeffery N (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 1300-BLK Wallace Road, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2022 21:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Nelson, Rebecca
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Nelson, Rebecca (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Chamber Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2022 22:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L