Below are the Union County arrests for 06-15-2022.

Name Horton, Daniel Lee
Arrest Date 06/15/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Resisting Public Officer (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Horton, Daniel Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resisting Public Officer (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1300-BLK Grace Ave, Lancaster, SC, on 6/15/2022 20:05.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter
Arrest Date 06-15-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 6/1/2022 and 09:59, 6/15/2022. Reported: 09:59, 6/15/2022.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Sturdivant, Shaun Marquis
Arrest Date 06/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Sturdivant, Shaun Marquis (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 900-BLK Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 6/15/2022 20:12.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Pampered Nails VICTIM of Defraud Innkeeper
Arrest Date 06-15-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Pampered Nails VICTIM of Defraud Innkeeper (A), at 6500-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:19, 6/15/2022 and 12:20, 6/15/2022. Reported: 12:20, 6/15/2022.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Horne, Jeffery N
Arrest Date 06/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female, M (M),
Description Horne, Jeffery N (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 1300-BLK Wallace Road, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2022 21:38.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Nelson, Rebecca
Arrest Date 06/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Nelson, Rebecca (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Chamber Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2022 22:16.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L